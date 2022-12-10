A new communication arrived from the official newsletter of Uchu Kyōdaithe manga series of Chuya Koyamarevealed that the work is currently in its final stage, and will soon reach its conclusion.

Just in January 2022, the same Koyama made known plans to begin on the series’ final story arc later this year, which it has apparently managed to stick to. But the rumors about the author’s desire to conclude the manga already arrived at the end of 2017, when the author revealed that by now the events were approaching the conclusion, stating “I have no idea how many more years it will continue, but we are nearing the final stages. This might be a long shot, but I’d appreciate your support from here on out“.

Born in 2007 on the pages of the magazine Morning from Kodanshathe series then also arrived in Italy thanks to the publisher Star Comics with the title Uchu Kyodai – Brothers in space. Here is a small introduction to the story:

Until now fate has reserved different existences for Hibito and Mutta Nanba, practically opposite in terms of personal satisfaction and work success: if the former is among the astronauts selected by NASA to be part of the crew of the first long-stay space mission to the Moon, the brother was fired by the company he worked for as a designer, now in the throes of crisis. Their future, however, has not yet been written: the two have always dreamed of reaching space together, and to keep the promise they made as children, their paths must converge…

Source: Official Newsletter Street Anime News Network