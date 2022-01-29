Day 4 of the Closing 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil ended and the first of the two dates that will take place in this double day week and what a way to close the date for Tigres Femenil in their stadium against Atlas.
In a match from which much was expected and where the locals arrived with more rest days after their last match against Juárez was suspended due to the positive cases of Covid-19 in the Bravas squad, both teams met at the Stadium University in search of three more points.
Although the game began with a notable parity and with both teams without getting hurt, it would be through a play by Jana Gutiérrez, culminated by Uchenna Kanu where Tigres would make the first of the night and from there, in the next play, Kanu would make his brace after 35 minutes of play.
The scoreboard favored the locals 2-0 at the break, but starting the second half, things changed drastically, because at minute 58, Joana Robles scored an own goal that meant Tigres’ third goal on the scoreboard and two minutes later , the Nigerian Uchenna Kanu would appear for the third time and scored her hat-trick which in turn meant the fourth goal for Tigres Femenil against the red and black.
The game remained 4-0 for almost the entire second half until the 85th minute when Fernanda Limón appeared to reduce the score for the red and black team. However, his effort was of little or no use, as Fernanda Elizondo, who came on for the last 10 minutes of the match, scored the fifth and last goal of the match for Tigres in added time and thus the match ended with a rout 5-1 for Tigers.
Without a doubt, it was a result that surprised more than one, because Atlas is a team that always complicates things for Tigres and has even beaten them, but this time they were totally erased by the felines at the University Stadium.
