Uche Agbo was absent from coaching yesterday Friday with “permission from the membership.” The explanation was none apart from to journey to Belgium with a agency objective: to remain at Deportivo. The 24-year-old Nigerian arrived on mortgage in January from Commonplace de Liege, the membership that owns his rights. In his contract there was a purchase order clause for a million euros in case of permanence, one thing that has not occurred. The quantity, collectively along with his wage, are unaffordable in Second B, however the willpower of the midfielder to remain in A Coruña, so he’ll attempt throughout this weekend to discover a components with the Commonplace to make this attainable.

Within the Plaza de Pontevedra there may be hope that the negotiations will prosper and the Fernando Vázquez was optimistic this Friday: “Uche would give us vital potential within the class. Discuss to him and he might give the OK. Now we have that hope ”. The 24-year-old Nigerian struggled to search out his approach, however when he did, he was one in every of Deportivo’s most outstanding gamers. His knee harm in Tenerife slowed his development and left Vázquez with out one in every of his pillars within the ultimate stretch of the season. Uche, as an alternative of returning to Belgium, has been recovering in Abegondo with one conviction: to proceed at Depor.

Mujaid and the aim

Uche’s case is just not the one one that’s nonetheless unclear. One other participant who has exploded this season is Mujaid, with whom the membership has a double plan. The primary could be to proceed on the membership, since he has a two-year contract and a termination clause of 20 million euros. The opposite is to lengthen their relationship and “give it to a First group” to proceed their development., as Vázquez assured. The coach additionally acknowledged that there are doubts within the aim. Plan A could be Carlos Abad with the youth squad Alberto as second goalkeeper. The B, signal a second goalkeeper. If the one which arrives is a sub-23, it could be a tough blow to the quarry.