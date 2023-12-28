The VR46 wants to repeat itself

Arriving in MotoGP in 2022, the team created by Valentino Rossi and managed by Alessio 'Uccio' Salucci, the VR46she managed to win three races already in the top category and to bring Marco Bezzecchi to third place in the world rankings.

What the Bezzecchi-Marini duo did on the track did not go unnoticed and the VR46 is coveted by several manufacturers – Yamaha above all – should they decide to no longer supply season-old Ducatis (as provided for in the contract).

Salucci is happy with Bezzecchi and Di Giannantonio

Interviewed by Corriere dello Sport, the team director Alessio 'Uccio' Salucci – a life alongside Valentino Rossi – commented on his hopes for 2024: “I'm very happy with the season, 12 months ago I didn't expect it either. When we talked about Marco Bezzecchi for a Ducati GP24, and him he preferred to stay with us knowing he had a GP23, his choice made me proud. Diggia finished the season very well, he didn't just have a good race. I also spoke about it with Gigi Dall'Igna and the impression is that he has really changed gear. I expect him to build on what he demonstrated at the end of the season.”

A joke about Marc Marquezalways a sore point in the Rossi clan after the well-known events on the track, Salucci deals with diplomacy: “I hope that the duels on the track are fair and that they make us have fun.” On the hypothesis of a move to Yamaha or KTM, he explained: “Luckily, almost all the houses looked for us: we'll talk to everyone and we'll decide halfway through the championship.” concluded Salucci.