Patients with ankylosing spondylitis, also known as radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (r-axSpA), treated with bimekizumab, an inhibitor of IL-17A and IL-17F, showed sustained improvements in signs, symptoms, disease activity, function physical and health-related quality of life, up to 5 years, with a constant safety profile throughout the treatment period. These are the long-term data from the Be-Agile Phase 2b study on bimekizumab and its open-label extension (Ole) released by UCB, a biopharmaceutical company on the occasion of the American College of Rheumatology (Acr) Convergence 2023, which recently took place in San Diego .

Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) – reports a note – is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory disease that mainly affects the spine and the joints that connect the pelvis and lower spine (sacroiliac joints). The main symptom, in most patients, is inflammatory back pain, which improves with exercise, but not with rest. Other common clinical features often include anterior uveitis, enthesitis, peripheral arthritis, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, and dactylitis. The onset of axSpA usually occurs before the age of 45. “People affected by ankylosing spondylitis – states Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice President, Immunology Solutions and Head of US at Ucb – in many cases do not achieve long-term control of the disease, and therefore need further therapeutic options. The data 5 years of bimekizumab demonstrated sustained improvements in several disease domains and a safety profile consistent with previous observations.”

“This – explains Atul Deodhar, professor of Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University, Division of Arthritis and Rheumatic Diseases in Portland – is the first report on Asas40 responses – a 40% improvement response according to the Assessment of Spondyloarthritis International criteria Society – at 5 years, in patients with ankylosing spondylitis, to have used a conservative imputation analysis of non-responders. Using this method, the data demonstrated that at least half of the patients treated with bimekizumab achieved lasting improvements over the course of 5 years of treatment”.

In the European Union bimekizumab is approved for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy, for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis, alone or in combination with methotrexate, in adults who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs. Another indication for bimekizumab in the EU is the treatment of adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, with objective signs of inflammation, as indicated by elevations in C-reactive protein and/or MRI, who have responded inadequately or are intolerant to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis who have responded inadequately or are intolerant to conventional therapy.