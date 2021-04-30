The Royal Spanish Football Federation chaired by Luis Rubiales manages the times in a debatable way and yesterday, with practically two weeks to go before the ‘playoff’ for promotion to Second Division is played, it finally revealed the venue that will host it. Extremadura was the community that had bet the strongest to host this final phase and there the four places will be decided to go up to the silver category this year.

UCAM will seek to put the finishing touch to the remarkable season it is having with its return to professional football. However, before disputing the promotion phase, that will take place on the weekends of May 15-16 and 22-23, you have to play two rounds. The first morning visiting the San Fernando (Iberoamerican Stadium 2010, 6:00 pm) and the second receiving Algeciras at the Besoccer La Condomina. The objective is to achieve a first place, which is disputed with Linares, and that would pave the way to promotion.

The Nuevo Vivero stadium in Badajoz, the Francisco de la Hera in Almendralejo, the Municipal Villanovense de Villanueva de la Serena and the Municipal Vicente Sanz de Don Benito will be the venues for the twelve matches that will be decided by the four clubs that achieve the desired promotion. It should be remembered that the qualifiers will be a single match, with extra time and without penalties Except in the case of two teams that have occupied the same position in the previous phase of the competition, since, if this is not the case, the best classified will be the one who passes the tie if the tie persists after extra time. The teams will have to overcome two heats to achieve promotion. The pairings will be, whenever possible, between the highest ranked clubs against those that achieved the worst position and avoiding, if possible, duels between teams from the same group.

This ‘playoff’, with differences with respect to previous years due to the pandemic, will put an end to the Second Division B that had been playing since 1977 and will lead to a restructuring of Spanish football with the appearance of the categories called First, Second and Third RFEF.