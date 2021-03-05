UCAM is one of the teams that have benefited from the break to recover games postponed by the coronavirus. The victory against Lorca Deportiva on the last day he played served to close his crisis of result and hold on tightly to the first three positions in the table. After a great first round, the second was not being easy for the university students and those three points and these days of rest have helped them to recharge their batteries. In addition, several players who were injured such as Viti or Adri León have been able to advance in their recoveries and, in principle, they are already available. The only doubt is that of Rafa de Vicente who seems fair for tomorrow’s game against Yeclano.

One of the footballers who at the Azulón club consider that it is very important to recover for this final stretch of the first phase and for the rest of the season is Santi Jara. The 30-year-old winger from Almansa started the course at a high level. He was the undisputed starter for Salmerón and was offering a high level like the one he gave two years ago at Cartagena. In fact, in the first eight days he was in the eleven that jumped onto the pitch. However, in the last league game of 2020, against Real Murcia at Enrique Roca, he had to leave injured in the first half and since then he has lost importance in the team.

In fact, aside from the first game of 2021, which was lost due to injury, he has only started once. It was against Córdoba and he was substituted in the 52nd minute. He did not play directly against Betis Deportivo despite being on the bench and in the other four games he has played the last 30 minutes. His success when putting balls in the set pieces or crossing from the band should be decisive in the category and that is why in the university team they want to recover the best image of Almanseño. However, in the victory at Artés Carrasco, the final one to two comes in a corner taken by Santi Jara and which went to the head of Jordi Sánchez who scored with a great shot. Precisely the new UCAM striker, who stands out for his aerial game, can be Jara’s best ally so that his shipments find goal.

Javi Moreno, irregular



However, the case of Santi Jara is not the only one of the university staff in which the feeling is that he can offer a superior performance than he is showing. Javi Moreno is in a similar situation. The renewal of the 23-year-old attacker from Almería was an absolute priority for UCAM last season and it was celebrated in style at the offices of Besoccer La Condomina. On the varsity team, they understood that, after showing his qualities in his first year, his progress was going to be adequate. Something that has not finished happening this season.

Javi Moreno stands out for his speed and ability in one-on-one plays, but he still does not find a regularity in his game that makes him a decisive footballer. This season he has not scored in the league, for the four goals last year, and he must raise his level. In the last 4 days he has not started and in one of those games, against El Ejido, he did not directly play for a minute.