The educational model of the Catholic University of Murcia, based on training in small groups, personalized attention and a personal tutoring system, has positioned it at the top of international rankings as prestigious as that of the ‘Times Higher Education’, CYD or the ‘QS Stars Rating’. One of the institution’s commitments is to facilitate the incorporation of its students into the labor market in the best conditions, employed or as entrepreneurs, mainly channeled through its Technological Institute of Murcia (ITM).

Students are trained in a campus that is a focus of international attraction, which offers cutting-edge studies adapted to the needs of the economy.

Satisfy the consumer



UCAM teaches the Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and Business Management in face-to-face and online mode, which responds to an important demand from a sector in constant change and updating, making available to the student numerous internship agreements in companies. Among the many professional opportunities, graduates will be able to develop their careers as national and international market analysts, commercial executives, expansion managers, marketing consultants and account managers.

The title has official mentions in International Trade and Digital Marketing. Likewise, the student will be able to carry out simultaneous studies with the Degree in Business Administration and Management.

High employability



The ranking of the Knowledge and Development Foundation (CYD) includes in its latest report that students of the Degree in Business Administration and Management at UCAM have one of the highest percentages of labor insertion in Spain. In addition, the title stands out for its student-teacher ratio (small groups) and its international orientation.

This degree is taught in face-to-face and ‘online’ mode, and can be taken in Spanish and English. It has a highly experienced teaching staff, with a research vision and whose objective is to train competent students, for whom a wide program of curricular and extracurricular practices is developed.

Another aspect to highlight is that they can obtain the ‘Advanced Diploma in Accounting and Business’ from ACCA Qualification, which provides an international accreditation in the area of ​​accounting and finance.

The student may take the following simultaneous studies: ADE in person and Law ‘online’, Tourism in person and ADE ‘online’, or Marketing and Business Management in person and ADE ‘online’. Likewise, you will be able to access double degrees with universities in other countries.

Experts in the labor sector



Contact with the business world is one of the keys to degrees such as Labor Relations and Human Resources, which are taught by the Catholic in a blended mode.

This is possible thanks to the agreements that UCAM has with more than 500 companies so that their students can choose where to develop their internships. Students receive multidisciplinary training, in line with the most prestigious programs in the world.

In addition, the university also offers a Degree Adaptation Course for graduates in Labor Relations and social graduates, which is offered in a blended mode. The degree maintains agreements with the College of Social Graduates of Spain and that of the Region of Murcia.