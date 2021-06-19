Studying at the Catholic University of Murcia is opting for a quality higher education, taught in small groups, with tutorial support, focused on research of excellence, and training in values ​​in the light of Christian humanism, which allows the student to complete their studies in a comprehensive way, acquiring professional and personal skills to enter the world of work in the best conditions.

The student has at his disposal complete facilities, such as food, criminology, robotics and construction laboratories, courtroom, radio studio and television set, etc. To these we must add its sports center, the UCAM Dental Clinic or its University Podiatry Service. The Catholic University has been a pioneer in Spain in implementing the most advanced clinical simulation as an essential part of the training of its Health Sciences students. In this field, the incorporation of state-of-the-art equipment has been very important, such as the digital anatomical table, the ‘Body Interact’ clinical reasoning table, Sectra, and so on.

High employability



The graduates of the Católica de Murcia coincide in highlighting the large number of practices they carry out during their training, either in the institution’s own facilities or through external and extracurricular ones. The institution maintains countless agreements with the business community to complete the training of its students and facilitate their incorporation into the world of work. According to the IUNE Observatory, UCAM is among the universities with the lowest drop-out rate of its students, and highlights their high level of employability.

Tenth in Europe in teaching quality UCAM’s educational work is recognized by numerous international ‘rankings’, which endorse the quality of its training and the teaching methodology applied. La Católica de Murcia is positioned as the tenth university in Europe in educational quality, according to the latest report of THE Europe Teaching Rankings, of the prestigious Times Higher Education, which highlights the teacher-student interaction, its collaborative training and preparation for insertion in the labor market. Likewise, the excellence of its teaching model has been certified with four stars out of five by the QS Stars Rating, from the accredited Quacquarelli Symonds, specialized in the analysis of higher education institutions around the world, which also values ​​it highly score in employability, internationalization and social responsibility and inclusivity.

International campus



Its campuses in Murcia and Cartagena are centers of international attraction, with students of more than 100 nationalities from the five continents. In addition, it is the university in the Region and one of the first in Spain to teach the most degrees in English, both undergraduate and postgraduate. All this has made it a pole of attraction for students from other communities and from other countries. This is highlighted by the ‘ranking’ of the Knowledge and Development Foundation.

Researching for society



With the aim of offering a higher quality higher education, UCAM has strongly opted for research, which has led it in recent years to be an international benchmark in different areas of knowledge. La Católica de Murcia gives students the opportunity to participate in cutting-edge research projects as internal students or through collaboration or initiation research grants.