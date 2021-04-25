UCAM has an appointment this afternoon that can be very special against Sanluqueño (Besoccer La Condomina, 6:00 p.m.). The university students, after the three disappointing campaigns they have had in the bronze category after the relegation in 2017 from Segunda, have the opportunity to return to get among the 16 best teams in the category and fight for the third time in their history for the promotion to the silver division. Those of Salmerón need the three points against the Sanlúcar de Barrameda team and that San Fernando does not win or Algeciras lose to seal their classification. The good situation in the university table means that even a draw can be worth them, although for this San Fernando has to lose in Linares and the Betis subsidiary not get the three points in Algeciras.

In any case, UCAM has to seek victory this afternoon. The objective of the university students must be yes or yes to finish this second phase in first place, which is now occupied by Linares with a two-point advantage. Of the three matches of the second phase that the university students have left, two are at Besoccer La Condomina. The advantage of finishing in the lead would greatly pave the way for promotion.

So far, Linares has shown themselves to be a great rival, but the Azulones cannot miss any slip by the Andalusians to tie with them in the standings or get ahead. In addition, the ‘golaverage’ between the two is even because both won at home by one to zero in their direct confrontations. The tiebreaker criterion is the goal difference, which equals ten; and in the so many in favor the jienenses take 26 and the Murcian, 27. Maximum equality.

The keys First place: UCAM has to fight for the lead in this second phase due to the advantage it represents in the ‘playoff’ Losing streak: Sanluqueño has three consecutive defeats and is the last classified in this group of six teams

The fact of avoiding other first, playing against lower ranked rivals and passing the tie if the extension ends in a draw are advantages that Salmerón’s men cannot give up in their aspiration to return to Second. Badajoz, Burgos, Ibiza and the affiliates of Real Sociedad or Athletic are very tough rivals that UCAM would avoid in those two qualifiers if they finish first. It should be remembered that the confrontations will be in a fixed venue, yet to be determined, and in a single match. The promotion will be only 180 minutes for the 16 teams that qualify for the ‘playoff’.

Aketxe, an option



The azulón team has for this day the withdrawal of Jordi Sánchez due to accumulation of cards. His most logical substitute is Aketxe, who has not been a starter since the end of January. In addition, Viti had to retire injured last day in Algeciras and it is doubtful. His place could be taken by Chacartegui. Biel Ribas has also had some discomfort during the week, but in principle he may be one day under the sticks. The doubt in the starting eleven is whether the Almeria native is going to maintain a more offensive scheme like in Algeciras with Alberto, Santi Jara and Liberto Beltrán behind the striker or will he reinforce the middle with a third footballer like Xemi Fernández or Jannick Buyla, who were at a great level against San Fernando.

Sanluqueño has a different coach than the one in the first leg in El Palmar. Romerito was fired for “insurmountable discrepancies” with the club and his replacement was Pedro Buenaventura, who is facing his third stage directing the team. His debut has not been good, with two defeats against Betis Deportivo and Linares, and he will seek to improve the image of a team that already did their homework in the first phase. The qualification for the First RFEF was a success and now they play without any pressure. They are the bottoms in this group of six and the season is practically over for them.

Cervero, Güiza and Geijo



The people from Cádiz recover Kevin Bautista, after serving a penalty game last day, but lost right-back Edu Oriol due to injury. Antonio Navas, former Real Murcia, could be a starter on his return to the capital of Segura. Diego Cervero is his top scorer with six goals and in his ranks he has two old attacking rockers like Álex Geijo and Dani Güiza.