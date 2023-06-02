Back in February, when the time bomb that Jordan Davis had become exploded, UCAM saw clearly the most pressing need for its squad: an exterior with good physique and versatility was needed to defend players from different positions. and give the university team one more gear.

Among the countless ‘noes’ that Alejandro Gómez received, there was one to which special insistence was dedicated: Codi Miller-McIntyre (North Carolina, 1994). The American, a 1.91-meter hybrid between a point guard and a guard, was playing in Turkey’s Gaziantep, where he met Conner Frankamp and, later, also Ryan Luther.

In a fateful season for those from Gaziantep, who, as if that were not enough, had to finish the course refugees in Istanbul after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria with one of the epicenters in the city in western Turkey, and were relegated, the player was open to a way out. But economic difficulties cut short the operation. Gaziantep was not willing to release one of its most important players by forgiving money. Not with the water around his neck and the ambition to be champion in the FIBA ​​Europe Cup.

Miller-McIntyre played in the ACB in 2021-22, averaging 13.7 points and 5.1 assists per game, but dropped with Andorra

Alejandro Gómez reactivated this operation a couple of weeks ago. But, in some very premature moments of the market, the player is at his highest moment of expectations. And, if that, he will go down. At the moment, Miller-McIntyre wants to play the EuroLeague. With 29 years and seven seasons in Europe, that train has not yet arrived at his station. Yes, he has played four times in the EuroCup, being with Andorra the previous season when he went the furthest, to the semifinals. But, just like this year at Gaziantep, he was relegated in the domestic league.

Double nationality



Now, there is a new interesting point to evaluate. Since last summer, Miller-McIntyre has had dual Bulgarian citizenship. And, in fact, he played the last Eurobasket with the Balkan country. It will be necessary to see if he weighs more his new passport or his recent history.

It is not his only claim. The player, who combines the point guard and escort positions, wants to play only point guard, and this is what his agent is letting his suitors know. A player with points, this is the profile that Sito Alonso (whose renovation is going from strength to strength) may like to take the helm of his team and have a different and more experienced profile on the bench, but UCAM still has a lot to evaluate in terms of to the suitability of this respect, especially after puncturing bone with Travis Trice.

Willing to receive a ‘no’ for an answer up to a certain limit, UCAM and Gómez will not stretch their patience much longer. Either Miller-McIntyre makes up his mind soon, or he’ll be scrapped.