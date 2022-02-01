The UCAM has solved the loss of Viti, who has given up his file in exchange for renewing one more season, with the signing of Moi Delgado, a 27-year-old Sevillian who was a member of Ponferradina until yesterday, a Second team that currently occupies the position of ‘ playoff’ for promotion to the First Division.

This is a footballer who arrives in Murcia after playing 16 games this season with the Leonese team, thirteen of them as starters, and scoring a goal. In his career he has played in the affiliates of Sevilla, Barcelona and Valladolid, in addition to teams such as Racing de Santander, Fuenlabrada and Ponferradina itself, teams with which he played 55 professional football games. He has two promotions to Second.