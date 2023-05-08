UCAM asserted its offensive quality after two games without scoring and won 3-0 against a Mar Menor team that was playing to confirm their permanence. The goals from Manu Ramírez, Javi Moreno and Abenza leave the university students very close to the ‘playoff’ after Yeclano’s tie. They will only need to score points in the Nuevo Colombino against a Recreativo who is already mathematically second to ensure a place in the promotion phase to the First RFEF.

UCAM Paul Torres; Edu Oriol, Fran Lara, Cruz, Mena (Javi Ramírez, 63); Yasser, Abenza; Javi Moreno (José Fran, 80), Manu Ramírez (Chumbi, 74), Isra Cano (Fisherman, 74); Pito Camacho (Salazar, 63). 3 – 0 MINOR SEA Rodri; Bertomeu (Edu Luna, 45), Tekio, Cifu, Morros (Ferran Giner, 74), Iván Pérez; Quim Araujo, Sergio León, Guille Bernabéu (Alberto Vázquez, 16); Pipo and Raúl González (Mikel Bueno, 84). Goals:

1-0, Manu Ramírez (minute 40). 2-0, Javi Moreno (55). 3-0, Mario Abenza (90+).

Referee:

Alvarez Dorado (Andalusian). Yellows to Fran Lara, Mena, Cifu, Abenza, Edu Luna and Yasser.

Incidents:

Day 33. Match played at BeSoccer La Condomina in front of 1,654 spectators.

The first of the goals came precisely when the Mar Menor seemed to be at its best. Because the beginning of the game was for UCAM. With an agile and vertical game, he soon had his first approaches. He came up fast looking to finish each attack, but he lacked success in the last pass. He started to have it and connected with Pito Camacho in two headers. The first one went high from close range and the second caused Rodri to stop. The spark of the team also passed through the skilled Javi Moreno.

The Mar Menor was not managing to be an uncomfortable rival despite playing with Tekio and Bertomeu in the right profile, forming a defense of five. In addition, Guille Bernabéu was injured and entered the former Cartagena B Alberto Vázquez. Little by little, Javi Motos’ men found better feelings and began to take the game to their home ground. They forced several actions from set pieces and stepped on the rival field more to control the game. But then UCAM took another action of a good level to make it 1-0. Javi Moreno opened Mena and he passed her behind him, which Pito Camacho let pass, and Manu Ramírez finished him off.

And shortly after the start of the second part came the second. Manu Ramírez received with space between the lines and leaned on Pito Camacho, who gave up for Javi Moreno. With a soft and tight shot, the winger reaffirmed a game showered with good plays.

undefeated at home



With 2-0 everything seemed decided. Of course, Javi Motos looked for variants. Mar Menor wanted to stay close to Pau Torres and pursued his goal. Ferran Giner had it, who had entered in the second half, but after winning the back of the defense he shot too high. The one that did come in the addition was a new university goal. Abenza rounded off a victory that tastes like a ‘playoff’ and that leaves La Condomina undefeated in the League. The Mar Menor still does not have mathematical salvation and cannot lose at home against Yeclano.