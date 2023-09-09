After UCAM’s erratic debut in Marbella a week ago, where they lost by a resounding 2-0, the university team is holding on to the statistics before their home debut against El Palo, which will be tomorrow (7:00 p.m.). Of the nine years that the university team has played in Second B, First and Second Federation, they only lost once in La Condomina in their first home game. It was in the 2018-19 season, with Munitis on the bench and against Linense (0-1), although he then recovered by winning seven of the next nine games.

In all the other home openers, whether on the first or second day, the Azulones always won or, failing that, got a draw. The first time, in 2012, a debutant UCAM in the category achieved a point against Melilla. Two years later, and after returning from Tercera, they beat Lucena (2-1). In the following season, and in a campaign that ended with promotion to Second Division, Salmerón’s team began by drawing against Sevilla Atlético.

In 2017-18 the victim was Las Palmas Atlético, who lost at La Condomina 2-1, while after Linense’s victory those who did not win at La Condomina a year later were Sanluqueño (0-0) in 2019 -20 and Linares (1-0) one year later. UCAM, once again led by Salmerón, tied 1-1 against Costa Brava in the premiere of the First Federation, while last year Molo’s team beat Xerez 3-0 after losing on the first day in the sports city of Seville.

Tomorrow, against El Palo (7:00 p.m.), a team that started with a draw at home against Velez, UCAM has the opportunity to wipe away the bad taste left in its mouth by its debut in Marbella and show itself as a true contender for promotion, its sole objective of this course.

Víctor Sánchez, more dynamite and youth for the Cea team



Víctor Sánchez Morales (Seville, 2002) is already a new UCAM player. The footballer, raised in Triana and who in the last two seasons was part of the Sevilla team, has already worked under Víctor Cea and could make his debut in tomorrow’s clash in La Condomina against El Palo.

According to the university team, Víctor Sánchez stands out “for his physical power and his nose for goals.” Last season he played 24 games and scored nine goals in the Third Federation with Sevilla’s third team at only 20 years old, although this season he had no place in the Sevilla reserve team. He will compete with Arturo, Ródenas or Ramis, among others.