Saturday, December 30, 2023, 08:03



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A total of 1,692 fans responded to the call of the Murcia City Council with UCAM and Real Murcia as protagonists, who for the third year in a row played a friendly in favor of Cáritas at BeSoccer La Condomina. An event that offered attendees three goals, those of Fer Pina, Josema Raigal and Iker Ivorra, in a derby of solidarity but also with some moments of tension. The teams held back little at the beginning, with recognizable starting elevens that gave way to a good group of kids. The match was also a valid test for both coaches and Murcia repeated the same mistakes of the entire first round.

The Grana team was the team that tried to take the initiative, pressing and combining. Larrea wanted to organize the game, but Alfaro's men were not deep and were not very dynamic with the ball. The first chance was from Fer Pina. He headed a corner but the header, crossed, found Iker Piedra, one of the unusual ones that he played yesterday afternoon. The best opportunity came not by making, but by stealing. In that recovery Tomás Pina connected with Rodri, who finished dangerously wide. But Fer Pina made it 1-0 with a cross kick. UCAM was going to have better scoring chances and Josema provided the spark. He left the details of the game and encouraged the stands with a dribble close to the wing against Sergio Santos. The match turned ugly, later with a clash between Larrea and Arturo.

Josema's goal



In the second half almost all the changes took place, but Josema was still the great entertainer. Thus, in a counterattack, the man from Muleño made it 2-0 against his former team. Once again the bad gestures returned to the friendly. Little by little, tempers calmed down and the match returned to the field of football. Guarrotxena narrowly headed high and Mariano finished off from distance for Alfaro's team. UCAM responded with Jorge García and Fabi, with a powerful career. Gianni became great in a Murcia that was bad. The great ovation came with the 7,437 euros raised. There was even a goal left, that of Iker Ivorra already in added time. Despite some more heat, the objective was achieved in another derby to help those who need it most.