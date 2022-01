Historical. The UCAM Murcia Basketball Club is a Copa del Rey team in the Endesa League. It was virtually two days in advance and it is for all purposes one before the end of the first round. What has never been achieved before in Murcia is here. Sito Alonso achieved his great goal and his entire team with him. The UCAM has put

This content is exclusive for subscribers Unlimited access to all the information that interests you for €6.95 per month