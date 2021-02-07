Today this strenuous return to the UCAM competition comes to an end, with five games in fifteen days, after almost a month stopped due to the combination of coronavirus and rest in the calendar of this odd league, and before stopping again. , now for 20 days and because, first, of a Copa del Rey in which it will not be and, later, of some new ‘FIBA windows’.

Two weeks of high rhythm and that can leave UCAM very touched in its season, especially if today it ends with defeat again, as it would complete the stumbling block in the return and would make, to savor a victory again, there would be We have to wait until at least February 27, when Sito Alonso’s men will again face a Manresa that they faced less than two weeks ago, but this time in Bages.

And it is that the backpack weighs more than it has weighed at any time of the season. The Covid-19 outbreak came at the most inopportune moment, leaving no options to fight a Copa del Rey that, who knows, in four days could bring an invitation to play a tournament that UCAM has only played once in its history , and as an organizer. A possibility that perhaps would not exist if the postponed matches against Manresa and Madrid had been computed for classification.