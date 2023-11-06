Tuesday, November 7, 2023, 00:50



The Catholic University UCAM continues with its plans to open a campus in the capital of Spain, a project that the private institution has been processing and reorienting for years. The UCAM confirmed yesterday that, “as is known, the San Antonio University Foundation has been interested for years in opening a teaching center in the Community of Madrid, so it is actively working on it,” the institution stated. However, they did not clarify where the campus will be located, what degrees it intends to teach and when it will be launched.

The newspaper ‘El País’ has published that the Ministry of Education, Universities, Science and Spokesperson of the Community of Madrid is analyzing “the proposal of the Alma Máter Center for Higher Studies, as a center attached to the Catholic University of Murcia (UCAM)” , to launch a university study center attached to the private university of Murcia. «These applications go through a study process, which includes the request for reports from different management centers, from the Madrid Quality Agency and the mandatory one from the General Conference of University Policy of the Ministry of Universities. [los técnicos del Ministerio]», assure the same sources.

Madrid already has thirteen private universities compared to six public ones, to which are added five authorized foreign centers and four campuses of universities from other regions. Furthermore, in the capital of Spain, 18 centers attached to public institutions and seven from private institutions provide university education. The regional government of Madrid would have therefore received a request from the Alma Máter Higher Studies Center company to create a center attached to the UCAM in the capital.

The San Antonio Catholic University already began the procedures years ago to establish a new campus in the Madrid town of Alcorcón, which it named the Sports University. The institution, which has the support of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), intended to locate its campus at the Alcorcón Center for the Creation of the Arts (Creaa). The UCAM has also tried to carry out several projects to establish a campus in Malaga capital. In a first attempt, he tried to take over one of the lands granted by the City Council to facilitate the arrival of two private universities (finally awarded to the X El Sabio and the European University of Madrid) and, in recent months, he has worked on the Search for new locations.