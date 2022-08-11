Thanks to the victory in the penalty shootout, Molo’s UCAM lifted the first BeSoccer La Condomina Trophy after a deceitful 0-0, against El Palo of Tercera Federación, as both teams had great opportunities. Despite ending in a tie for nothing in the ninety minutes of the match, a completely different UCAM Murcia was seen than the one that competed last season in the First Federation. The desire and the illusion approached the white elastics of the locals, since they wore the newly released second outfit, in the first match of the sports year at BeSoccer La Condomina. Above the rest, the great performance of Zorro stood out, goalkeeper of the reserve team who completed the match and was key thanks to three good saves, among many others.

A match that began with the university team dominating in the first half with great chances for both teams. It was Chumbi who launched the first warning against Adrián Solera, a goalkeeper from Palencia, who was extraordinary. After the first fifteen minutes there was only one team on the grass of the central Murcian stadium that was not in the best of conditions.

After a very stuck end of the first half, the second half had different phases of dominance. Both UCAM and El Palo had clear scoring opportunities but, as in the first half, both goalkeepers were clear protagonists of a match that left good feelings in the fifth preseason game for the university students. UCAM Murcia came close to winning the game at the last minute but, due to offside, a goal by Javi Ramírez was annulled. The match ended in a penalty shootout where Sergio Esteban’s mistake, who sent the ball out, crowned Molo’s men, who won the trophy at home.