The Universidad Católica San Antonio de Murcia (UCAM) hopes to encourage the offer of higher education and university life in Cartagena next year, with the milestone for which it has been fighting for years: implantation in the campus of Los Dolores of the Medicine career, which already teaches in Murcia. The institution chaired by Cartagena’s José Luis Mendoza announced this Thursday that it has received approval for its study proposal from the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (Aneca). And he took it for granted that he will be able to implement them next year, that is, in September or October.

«Today is a big day for Cartagena and very happy for me. When I founded UCAM, my great illusion was to start Medicine in my city. After 25 years of difficulties, it is a reality and a great joy that coincides with the 25th anniversary of our university, ”Mendoza said in a statement.

And he pointed out that «after a meticulous work and a great effort made for more than three years by this university, Aneca has approved this degree in Cartagena, which is expected to begin to be taught next year 2021/22, once the process is completed of implementation by the Autonomous Community ».

José Luis Mendoza: «It is a big day for Cartagena and happy for me. My dream in 25 years has been to put Medicine in my city »



Mendoza referred, with this, to the fact that the implementation of this degree, which consists of six courses, depends on the approval of the Interuniversity Council of the Region of Murcia. It is a representative body that integrates the Department of Universities, UCAM and the two public universities: the Polytechnic of Cartagena (UPCT) and the University of Murcia (UMU). The latter entity also has a Faculty in Murcia and, for years, opposed the private Catholic University opening another headquarters in the port city. It alleged, among other reasons, that there is an excess of doctors in training in Spain and a smaller number of MIR places available, more than enough to cover retirements; that it would mean a reduction in the public assistance resources available for the training of physicians; and that there would be a breach of the principles of equal opportunities and merit in access to studies.

University sources assured that the UCAM has planned 60 places in the port city and that the students would do their internships in the Cartagena hospital complex, formed by the Santa Lucía and Rosell hospitals. Students from the UCAM Faculty of Medicine in Murcia are already doing internships there, where it draws 90 places a year. UCAM did not confirm these questions.

Clashes with the UMU



In the aforementioned health centers, of the Murcian Health Service, Physiotherapy and Nursing students from the UCAM of Cartagena are already practicing. And, in the words of the rector of the Catholic, Josefina García, the permission of the Aneca is “a historical fact that will turn Cartagena into a university city open to the world”, because “it will attract many national, local and international students ».

The UCAM did advance that it has “fitted out a three-story building” located in the old Los Dolores barracks as the headquarters of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences. The building has “new simulation rooms and laboratories specialized in microbiology, biology, biochemistry, physiology, embryology, genetics and a digital table.” In addition, “it will have dissection practice rooms, an osteotheque, a skills room, a corpse filming and preparation room, a first-aid kit, new tutorials and changing rooms.”

The University recalled that it opened its Cartagena campus in 2014 and that “it has specialized in health and sports sciences, with degrees such as Nursing, Physiotherapy, Physical Activity and Sports Sciences, Dentistry in English and with the cycles of Higher FP in Physical Conditioning and Social Sports Animation ». With the arrival of Medicine, La Católica hopes to overcome a gap in the enrollment of new students compared to the forecasts that it managed to handle, a situation that the UPCT also suffers.

Sources from the Ministry, led by Valle Miguélez, explained that the Catholic must submit extensive and detailed documentation to the Community, so that it can be studied by the members of the Council. The latter, in a meeting that could be held in July (as usual), will make a decision.

The regional Executive opted this Thursday for caution and avoided commenting on Aneca’s decision and what it may mean for the regional map of university degrees. On the 10th, Miguélez did pronounce on the approval by the Interuniversity Council of the degree in Canon Law, the official university master’s degree in Family and Marriage Sciences and the master’s degree in Foot Surgery by UCAM; the degree in Biomedical Engineering from the UPCT; and the university master’s degree in Speech Therapy Intervention in swallowing by the UMU.

To the Governing Council



The counselor expressed her “satisfaction with the increase in the offer of teachings from our three universities, mainly in the field of specialization.” And he underlined «the UMU’s commitment to internationalization, the UPCT’s initiative to implement a degree in a very important sector in the economy that requires state-of-the-art technological solutions, and the increase in the offer of UCAM’s teachings, linked to his ideology ».

The Council meeting was also attended by representatives of the Regional Assembly and the social councils. The last word is the Regional Government Council, to which the counselor submits her proposals.