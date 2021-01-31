Basketball The American player joins the university squad until the end of the season

New player for UCAM Murcia CB. Power forward James Webb III lands in Madrid to join Sito Alonso’s team. This American of 2’03 m. He comes from Larissa in the Greek League, with whom he has averaged 13.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and a 17.2 PIR in the 13 games played this season. This Saturday he played his last meeting with his former team, in which he achieved 19 points and 8 rebounds in the victory against AEK.

According to the club, “he is a physical player, with ease to score, capture rebounds and open the field.” James Webb III signs for UCAM Murcia CB until the end of the season.