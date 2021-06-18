The UCAM Murcia Club Baloncesto, a team from the Endesa League, has agreed to renewal of its captain, Dominican forward Sadiel Rojas, and will include in the dscoring rigidity to US guards Conner Frankamp, ​​with a Georgian passport, and Isaiah TaylorAt the same time, he is aware of the also base Tomás Bellas and the Brazilian center Augusto Lima, in whose contracts there is an exit clause.

Situation in the Champions

The club’s general director, Alejandro Gómez, reported on the squad situation and other current issues that affect the university team in a press conference in which he said that the foreseeable absence in the FIBA ​​Champions League as he was twelfth in the national championship “it is something that must be accepted” and that next season they will have “to do better to be higher.”

“Being in Europe is complicated because there are only 11 places for Spanish teams between the Euroleague, the Eurocup and the FIBA ​​Champions League and we have occupied the twelfth position,” he said.

Sadiel Rojas

Gómez has made a thorough review of the situation of the squad and began by talking about Rojas, a 31-year-old player, who has been in Murcia for seven years and who was the father of a Murcian girl last night.

“Sadi does not care about the offers he may have because he wants to continue in Murcia and it is only a matter of drawing up the contract and our offer with Rojas does not expire“, he pointed out.

In addition, he acknowledged that “it is normal for other players to have offers, but none of them will be here to do us a favor because UCAM CB is much bigger than Alejandro Gómez and any member of the team and above that is the club, the city and the hobby”.

Frankamp and Taylor

Having already with a guaranteed contract the coach Sito Alonso and the players Jordan Davis, Nemanja Radovic, Emanuel Cate and James Webb, who will be joined by Rojas, it is the club’s intention to continue counting on Frankamp and Taylor, although Gómez assumes that it will be difficult to renew their ties.

“We made an offer for Conner and Isaiah and it is difficult to count on them because Frankamp will have proposals from important Euroleague teams that can offer him up to five times more than us and for Tyalor they have asked from Russia, although it is a more feasible option to renew “, has commented.

Bellas and Lima

Also, Bellas and Lima “They have a clause to be able to leave the staff and their agents are looking to see if they have other offers, but neither of them has said that they do not want to continue in Murcia “.

“Our obligation is also to see if there are better options in their positions and it is the law of the market. We can cut their contracts until June 30 and they can do so until July 15,” said the CEO, who, on the other hand In part, he has indicated that they are “looking forward to having an audience in the Palace and for it to be a boiler again.”