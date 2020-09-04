UCAM Murcia, led by DJ Strawberry and Conner Frankamp, ​​38 points between them, passed this Thursday over Unicaja de Málaga (88-74), in the game of his return to the Palacio de los Deportes and which he dominated at all times to achieve his first victory of the preseason after the defeats in Lleida against Baxi Manresa (90-76) and Barça (89-84).

The team directed by Sito Alonso, very successful with the triples, two scored by DJ Strawberry and one by Conner Frankamp, He started with a 9-0 run and commanded throughout the first quarter, which closed with an income of 11 points (27-16). The looseness that UCAM Murcia had shown in those ten minutes was thick at the beginning of the second act and that Unnicaja took advantage of to cut differences (27-24).

However, as in the beginning, another three triples from the granas left things more or less where they were (36-27) and even better for them when they reached the break with a 50-38 that led Luis Casimiro to reflection. And the thing is, the Malaga team once again conceded many points in the first half, as had happened the day before against Valencia, then to lose 39-58.

After a first half in which the scoring duel between two gunners such as DJ Strawberry stood out, 14 points and 4/5 in triples, and Axel Bouteille, 11 points and 2/3 in shots of three, the game was resumed without changing too much the decor. In fact, the Andalusians were only able to reduce the distance by one point (22-23 in the third quarter) and the university team, which did not use Rafa Luz or Nemanja Radovic, both with discomfort, was still up with some solvency (72-61).

Five points in a row from Sadiel Rojas and a triple from Rinalds Malmanis at the beginning of the fourth and final period left the match close to being sentenced despite six minutes remaining (79-63). The eagerness of UCAM, in which Frankamp took over from DJ Strawberry and finished with 22 points, along with the little combativeness of Unicaja they caused the score to reflect 84-65 with just 3 minutes to go.

The difference encouraged Sito Alonso to give the alternative to three homegrown players such as Ismael Corraliza, the Swede Wilhelm Falk and the Greek Alex Antetokounmpo, brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the end, 88-74 in a Palacio de los Deportes without an audience and that this Friday will host the third match of the tournament between the host and Valencia Basket.