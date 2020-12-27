UCAM Murcia, with his triumph for 93-76 on Monbus Obradoiro, continues to aspire to play the Copa del Rey after a match in which it has been able to emerge gracefully from the discreet match of its main reference, Conner Frankamp, ​​to add its eighth win in 16 games, while the Santiago de Compostela team is he has a 6-10 record in the ACB.

A team appeared, the Murcian, who had linked two defeats and another, the Galician, who, after seven stumbles in a row, was able to win their last match and the match started with the good news that Sadiel Rojas, after the severe blow to the head suffered in Badalona and that made him collapse on the track and be transferred to a hospital, He was part of the starting quintet of the premises.

The staging left two teams failing a lot and the scoreboard This is how it reflected: 4-5 after four minutes. After that phase of mistakes the UCAM was intoned and, after a 2 + 1 from Davis, collected a rent of six points (14-8) just a minute and a half later, although the Obradoiro he reacted and with a partial of 0-7 he resumed command.

The final measures of the fourth were of exchange of baskets and thus the alternatives with an advantage of three points to the locals with a basket by Tomás Bellas to close it (25-22). Davis, for the Murcians, and Jake Cohen, for the Galicians, both with seven points, they led the offenses of their respective teams.

In the second period, those of Sito Alonso took the initiative with better defense and conceding just six points in more than eight minutes and this by committing two personal fouls, which made him reach his highest rent in the morning up to that moment (38-28) and despite not being not too fine in attack.

The time-out requested by Moncho Fernández woke up his team and Cohen, with a triple, led Sito to stop the match only one move after his colleague did. The break was reached with a 43-35 that kept the meeting decanted but not so clearly in favor of the university students.

Neither Frankamp nor Kassius Robertson, two of the great gunners of La Liga and who reached the interval with three points each, were having their match and so they continued at the beginning of a second part Murcian jam in attack (four minutes without scoring).

With 43-42 in the electronic of the Palacio de los Deportes appeared Rojas’ courage, which he transmitted to his colleagues, and UCAM CB, already with Frankamp a bit more toned and Nemanja Radovic doing damage in the paint, he recovered and arrived at minute 30 with +10 (65-55).

The Canadian and, above all, Cohen were the great assets of the Obradoiro, but above them emerged at times in the home team Peter Jok to channel this triumph (73-61).

There were more than six minutes left and the match was not yet resolved and less after an unsportsmanlike foul by Emanuel Cate on Laurynas Birutis (73-67).

A triple plus free throw by David DiLeo four minutes from the end was key (77-67). The direction of Bellas, the determination of Davis and DiLeo himself and Cate’s defensive activity contributed to sentencing the crash and, with it, leaving UCAM CB still with options to qualify for the Cup winning with the maximum advantage he had in the entire meeting.