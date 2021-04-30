20:21

FINAL | UCAM Murcia 66-80 Valencia Basket

20:20

One of two for Pradilla in the free kick. 66-80 with 27.5 seconds left

20:18

Very good pass from Bellas for Cate’s basket. 66-79

20:17

Hermannsson scores one of two on the free kick after a very hard foul by Rojas. 64-79 at 1:40 left

20:15

UCAM goes up the lines while being in bonus and Taylor fouls Van Rossom, who hits both of them on the free kick. 64-78 at 2:08 from the end

20:15

Free throws for Rojas, who only gets the second. 64-76 at 2:13 am from conclusion

20:14

Free throws for Bellas, who scores both. 63-76 with 2:37 left

20:12

Another from Dubljevic … that is already for 30 points. 61-76 with 2:45 left. Sito’s timeout

20:10

Tailor’s triple who kills the match. Then chop between Bellas and Labeyrie, match stopped. Technique for both. 61-74 to 3:14 from the end

20:07

Radovic’s basket after winning the position. 61-71, time out of a Ponsarnau who does not trust. 3:47 to last

20:05

Foul on Vasileiaidis, but there will be two shots, it seems that he was stepping. He puts them in. 59-71 at 5:05 from the end

20:04

Good basket from Hermannsson. 57-71

20:02

Radovic’s counterattack and basket. There is a timeout at 5:36 from the end. Score 57-69

20:00

Free throws for Sastre, who makes one of the two. 55-69 at 6:45 left. Match almost broken

19:58

Joan Sastre scores after two minutes without any team’s baskets. 55-68, 7 ‘from the end. Few options for UCAM anymore

19:55

Another one from Dubljevic. 24 points already. To look at Cate the defense. In just 18 minutes. Radovic scores later. 55-66

19:52

END of the third quarter | UCAM Murcia 53-64 Valencia Basket

19:52

Dubljevic’s basics to hit the basket. 53-64

19:49

Two shots now for Hermannsson. Put both of them in. 53-62 with 1:26 to finish the third quarter

19:48

Good Cate playing Dubljevic attacking bravely. 53-60

19:48

Lima had eight minutes in the second half with four fouls and ended up making the fifth in the third quarter. Free throws for Labeyrie. Get in and fail. 51-60

19:46

Too bad Radovic’s long shot was stepping on the line. 51-59 at 2:20 left

19:46

Two points for Dubljevic under the basket. 49-59

19:45

Triple de Rojas now! 49-57

19:45

Well played by UCAM so that the play came out and Lima ended up assisting Rojas. Kalinic’s triple clean afterwards. 46-57 4 ‘after the end of the period

19:42

Triple after Van Rossom’s pot and now the partial is 0-8 for Valencia, which returns to go with a double-digit advantage. It stops Sito. 44-54 at 4:47 to finish the third quarter

19:41

Pass and cut by Van Rossom to receive alone and score the basket. 44-51

19:40

Involuntary blow by Rojas to Webb III, who remains on the ground and has to be substituted

19:39

Another triple of Bellas! This is already a 16-2 run in the third quarter. Dubljevic’s triple. 44-49 6 ‘after the end of the period

19:38

Van Rossom puts the first of Valencia Basket in the second half after almost three minutes of play. And triple Bellas later! What a reaction. 41-46

19:35

Be careful, he has started again. Williams’ foul on Webb III on the 3-point attempt. Three free throws. He hits, hits and misses … but the rebound is from Rojas, and there is a triple from Webb III! 38-44 in a minute and a half, partial 10-0

19:33

Triple corner of Rojas. 5-0 start. 33-44

19:33

Score the first Lima. 30-44

19:33

The game continues and Sito puts Lima as the starter in the second half with four fouls

19:17

REST | UCAM Murcia 28-44 Valencia Basket

19:17

Too easy Tobey in the last of the first part. UCAM does not even put the ball into play. 28-44

19:16

Another lack of those that are totally left over with the team in bonus, now from Taylor. Hermannsson scores both. 28-42, 46.7 seconds

19:15

Tobey’s silly foul on Cate, who has two free throws. Write down both. 28-40, less than a minute

19:14

Running Valencia to UCAM. Counterattack that culminates Kalinic. The UCAM very out of the party at the moment. 26-40, 1:31 for the break

19:13

Taylor wants to gamble and scores with a foul. The additional one fails. 26-38

19:12

They hit the basket even though Hermannsson missed because someone hit the board on a case-by-case basis. 24-38, 2:15 for the break

19:11

Triple now by Joan Sastre. Partial 4-18. We go 22-36 three and a half minutes before the break, when there is Cate’s basket. 24-36

19:09

Another silly foul with Dubljevic already having the basket made. 22-33 and Valencia threatening to go 4 ‘from the break

19:08

Another from Dubljevic down there against Cate. 22-30

19:08

Labeyrie’s foul on the rebound with Valencia in bonus. Radovic puts the two in. 22-28

19:05

Counterattack that ends in a triple for Valencia, is put by Joan Sastre. 20-28 at 5:12 rest, Sito time-out

19:04

Is Lima fading? What is more silly missing again, a very clear slap that has been heard throughout the pavilion. FOURTH FOUL when there are 25 minutes left in the game. Dubljevic scores at 2 + 1. 20-25

19:03

Lima’s silly foul that makes him already have three fouls. Prepelic scores both free throws. 20-22 to 6:14 of the break

19:02

Lima’s offensive rebound and fast basket. 20-20 is the thing

19:01

Classy Prepelic basket. 18-20 after three minutes of a second quarter