THE TRUTH Wednesday 15 December 2021, 17:03



The American player with an Azerbaijani passport, Jordan Davis, announced on Wednesday his renewal with UCAM Murcia for the next two seasons. Davis arrived in the Region’s capital in the 20/21 season and his progression has been increasing. In the current campaign he has more than ten average points and ten valuation points per game. Thus, he has become a key figure for Sito Alonso both in attack and defense.

The Las Vegas escort was very happy this Wednesday for his renewal: “I feel very happy. When you feel comfortable and happy, you want to stay. I have a great relationship with all the members of the team and the club, people have treated me very well, my family is delighted with what the city offers in terms of culture and life. He also highlighted the support offered by the university board: “The fact that Alejandro trusts me and the president trusts me means a lot and I have to be grateful to them. This renewal is very important to me ».

During the press conference, Davis spoke clearly about his future in the medium and long term: “My main objective is to continue growing, to continue developing my game and to continue developing my confidence in the games. And at the team level too. We have to keep growing.

Both Alejandro Gómez and the coach are two indispensable figures in his renewal: «For me, Sito has been a very important figure in the development of my game. The first thing that it has shown me is that I have confidence in my game, and another of the things that highlights me is that you don’t have to be perfect in the game and that mistakes are part of the sport, but you always have to give one hundred percent ».

The American will debut his renewal next Sunday, at 6.30 pm, against Real Madrid. “It would be great to celebrate this renewal with a victory, but we better focus on training today and preparing for the game well,” he concluded.