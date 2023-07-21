UCAM wants to take a competitive leap next season, one in which the management led by Alejandro Gómez has the same objective in the two (three, counting the Super Cup) competitions in which it will participate: to go, at least, as far as it has never done.

For this, it is putting together a squad that looks exciting and that could already have closed its line of foreign players once the club made official this Friday afternoon the signing of Cuban Howard Sant-Roos (Havana, 1991) and has everything closed with the Latvian Rodions Kurucs (Cesis, 1998).

For now, in Sant-Roos, a forward who made his debut this past season in the Endesa League with Zaragoza averaging 10.2 points and a PIR of 13.1 per game (the leader of UCAM was Radovic with 12.3), Alejandro Gómez finds a player who he was captivated for several seasons.

A Cuban with a European passport, married to a Spanish woman, and who came to Italy as a teenager due to his mother’s marriage to a transalpine man, he finished his training in Germany and was slow to get off the ground in a career that was forged in the Italian minor divisions until the opportunity of the Czech Nymburk, with whom he played between 2015 and 2017, making his debut in the double competition until he made the great leap of his career, that of his signing for a Darüssafaka with whom in season 20 17-18 he was EuroCup champion.

EuroLeague lineage



Sant-Roos, then known for his quality as ‘microwave’ as he was a player specialized in guaranteeing energy, gave another leap in his career the following year after winning the EuroCup. He was already on the radar of the great teams on the continent, but he still had to show that he could play as the first sword. That opportunity was given to him by an AEK from Athens with whom he was crowned Intercontinental champion in 2019 and from which he climbed the big step next season to the Euroleague with CSKA Moscow. Not finishing the season with the Muscovites, he returned to Greece without dropping out of the Euroleague to join that season and the following the Hellenic giant, Panathinaikos, with whom he won two Greek leagues.

Thus we come to this past season in Zaragoza, where Sant-Roos showed his versatility by playing point guard for much of the season. At 2.01 meters tall and only 85 kilos in weight, the Cuban is a thin forward, but very explosive, with long arms and great vision of the game, conditions that allow him to play in all outside positions and defend many different players.

This proven versatility to play in the Endesa League is what could make him not only UCAM’s first forward, but also its third baseman, a role that Klavzar and Andronikashvili alternated this season.

Total agreement with Kurucs



Between the signing of Sant-Roos, and the one that will follow, Klavzar and Andronikashvili have all the ballots to be transferred. And it is that, reduced the possibility of being a third baseman, so would the need for his condition of quotas formed locally with Rodions Kurucs, the forward that is missing at UCAM with the capacity to go up to ‘4’ at specific moments.

Arriving at Barça as a junior, Kurucs will be the fifth and last place needed and, if it goes well for the university students, they could have a ‘bombshell’ in him. A player who made the leap to the NBA with just six games in the Endesa League, he has great conditions from his 2.03 meters and great physical strength, but he has yet to demonstrate. That opportunity has been offered to him by UCAM, a club he has already followed on Instagram, as well as some of his players.

In the United States he managed to chain three teams in three seasons going from more to less, he returned to Europe in 2021 with Partizan, but without a place in the jump to the Euroleague, and this past season he signed for Betis, where he left in December when they expected more from him. He ended the season in French Strasbourg with better records and sensations.