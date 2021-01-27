The European Commission has funded with 3,972,000 euros for the ‘Smartlagoon’ project, promoted by the Catholic University of Murcia, which “in five years will develop an innovative model of socio-environmental changes for coastal lagoons and which will use the Mar Menor as a case study,” he explained Javier Senent, principal investigator of the project. All the information, technology and applications that it generates will be transferred to public administrations for the benefit of society.

The model will combine new detection technologies, based on artificial intelligence, with IoT (Internet of Things) infrastructures to create an innovative virtual model. This «Digital Twin» will replicate the physical processes that occur in the salty lagoon, will make known the impact of each of the actions carried out by the sectors that interact in it, forecasting their changes in the short and long term, and will report on the consequences of the actions that are implemented, thus protecting its ecosystem.

Star Nunez, Vice-rector for Research, celebrated the award of the project, since «putting our knowledge at the service of the problems of Murcian society, generating opportunities for our researchers to continue dedicating their work to improving the quality of life of all citizens and contributing to the development of our autonomous community are the objectives of our University, and in the specific case of this project is to achieve the regeneration of the Mar Menor ».

Coastal lagoons are one of the most productive ecosystems on the planet, of great environmental and socio-economic value, but at the same time highly vulnerable to climatic pressures and the human footprint. However, there has not been an adequate development of tools that integrate advanced research on sensors, artificial intelligence and socio-environmental models that allow obtaining the best information to adopt the most appropriate and monitored measures, thus managing to restore, preserve and manage their sustainability. A clear example of this is the Mar Menor, which suffers a serious degradation.

International prestigious partners



UCAM, which coordinates the study through its Office of International Projects of the Vice-Rectorate for Research, has in the partnership with eight partners: Polytechnic University of Valencia, WaterITech ApS, Uppsala University, Norwegian Institute for Water Research, Università di Bologna, Photrack, AG and Vielca Ingenieros, SA, belonging to six countries: Denmark, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Italy and Switzerland.

This consortium brings together a wealth of cutting-edge experience in IoT infrastructure design, next-generation video-based monitoring, increased public awareness of environmental impacts, hydrological and hydrodynamic modeling, and the development of the interaction dynamics of natural and social systems.

UCAM researchers



Dr. Javier Senent, principal investigator of the UCAM Water Resources Planning and Management Research Group and director of the UCAM Water Research Chair, is accompanied by a multidisciplinary team of this university specialized in water, made up of Nuria Vela de Oro, Julio Pérez Sánchez, Raquel Martínez España, Patricia Jimeno Sáez and Francisco José Segura Méndez.

Unanimous support



The ‘Smartlagoon’ project It has the support of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation; the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, the San Javier City Council, La Croem, the Campo de Cartagena Irrigation Community and the Pact for the Mar Menor.

La Católica again at the forefront of a Horizon2020



The convocation Horizon2020 is the largest research and innovation program in the European Union, its main objective being to ensure the competitiveness of Europe. Among 87 applications, UCAM obtained, as coordinator, one of the five proposals that have finally been funded. To reach this resolution, the program takes into account three key aspects of the project: scientific excellence, industrial leadership and solutions to current social challenges. UCAM has achieved three Horizon2020 projects, two of which it is also coordinating.