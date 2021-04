The UCAM de Salmerón has a calculator in his head and this Sunday he showed it in his visit to Algeciras. The two best teams in the first phase of this fourth subgroup met at the Nuevo Mirador and the distribution of points had a very different flavor for them. The redheads needed victory to get hooked on the part at

This content is exclusive for subscribers Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month