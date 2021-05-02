There is no margin for error at the end of the season. There is always something at stake, even if permanence was no longer a concern weeks ago. Among those who play their skin at the bottom, those who fight higher up for the advantages of the field in the ‘playoff’ to which those a little further back struggle to enter, and the European positions that, since the creation of the Champions League League does not require finishing in the top eight, the least there is in the Endesa League is a no man’s land.

And from that no-man’s-land, a team wants to come out that, by management, by coaching staff, by squad and also by history, the recent one, has had as an undisguised goal from the first day to return to compete during the week beyond the Spanish borders. With five games to go before the conclusion of the regular league, UCAM will face five teams that are separated, in the broadest of cases, only two victories. And, taking into account that it has the ‘basket-average’ lost with all the teams located higher in the table -except against Baskonia-, if Sito’s want to gain some independence from the calculator, it will not be enough for them just to win .

Without taking into account invitations, everything seems to indicate that the last European place will be the eleventh, with a ticket to the Champions League. UCAM is, right now, twelfth, and its rival today, Gran Canaria, tenth with just one more win in the same number of games.

The yellows, who last summer traded Katsikaris for Fisac ​​on their bench, have had a most irregular and dysfunctional course. They lost eight of their first nine games, captain Javier Beirán – world champion in 2019 – was removed and up to six players, some of them with a lot of weight in the team, left in the middle of the season. But the financial muscle of the people of Gran Canaria has allowed them to make contrasted incorporations, their course in the Endesa League has been straightened and in the Euro Cup they have reached the semifinals.

Capable of the best and the worst with a team full of individual talent, at UCAM they cannot forget the Murcia match, which ended with a Canarian victory by four points difference (74-78) … the day they ended their eight-game losing streak. Today it is time to return the currency to them in the Canary Islands.

Lower the Jairis



In another vein, the Hozono Global Jairis consummated its relegation to the EBA League yesterday, when it fell on the track of Aquimisa Carbajosa from Salamanca (78-65). Meanwhile, FC Cartagena CB won on the Paterna court (62-69) and will fight for promotion to LEB Plata in the ‘final four’. Those of Paco Guillem have gone to more this course.