The Catholic University of San Antonio de Murcia and the company DJI Agriculture Spain, official distributor for Spain of DJI, the largest manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles in the world, based in China, have signed a collaboration agreement to develop training and innovation related to the application of drone technology to the field of agriculture. The agreement was signed at the Los Jerónimos Campus by María Dolores García, president of UCAM, and Joaquín M. Polo, general director of DJI Agriculture Spain.

With this alliance, both parties commit to join forces to design and provide a complete program that covers key aspects such as drone hardware, artificial intelligence software and piloting techniques specific to agricultural applications. The aim is also to promote the provision of services among the various actors in the UCAM entrepreneurial ecosystem, especially within its innovation and business acceleration ‘HUB’.

Carlos Vicente Caballero, director of UCAM HiTech, highlighted the great value of signing this agreement, since “DJI has a reference technology and a great innovative capacity, at the same time that the agricultural sector is experiencing a great transformation, and the “UCAM has to be participating and promoting initiatives so that the Region of Murcia continues to be an international benchmark in the world of agriculture.” Joaquín M. Polo commented on the real possibilities that this technology offers farmers today: «It is an essential step to digitize the field, since it allows instant analysis. You make a flight and after three minutes on the screen you already have data on water stress, plant health, the perimeter of the field, etc. But, also, if you have a disease in a plantation, instead of doing a global treatment of the land, you can apply it quickly in specific areas, reducing the use of chemicals and without using heavy machinery on the field.

This university-business collaboration will allow students, researchers and startups to explore new possibilities in precision agriculture and drone technology. Both institutions hope that this agreement will be a benchmark in training and research in this field. In this sense, Rafael Melendreras, vice dean of the Degree in Engineering in Telecommunications Technologies, highlighted that “we will work to develop applications in agriculture 4.0 and we will launch seminars within the Higher Polytechnic School, specific degrees will be offered to train professionals and we are preparing together with DJI and the Murcian Institute for Agricultural and Environmental Research and Development (Imida) a master’s degree very focused on responding to the needs of agricultural companies so that they are more productive and sustainable.

After the signing of the agreement, the ‘Drones and Agrotech: the new horizon of smart agriculture’ conference was held at the Imida facilities, where a demonstration of drones was carried out and in the technical interventions the agricultural application was made known to numerous representatives. from companies in the sector and researchers from the Region of Murcia. This event was co-financed by Feder Funds.