The UCAM Catholic University has parked, at least for the moment, its project to teach the degree of Veterinary Medicine. The proposal, which is not part of their plans for the next academic year, had put the University of Murcia and the Deans Conference on a war footing, which have been denouncing the excess of graduates and faculties of that degree for years. The president of the UCAM announced in January of last year his intention to launch the Veterinary degree, but finally that project will not become a reality next year. From the UCAM they avoided explaining the reasons, and did not clarify if the authorization of the degree is pending of any of the mandatory procedures, such as the accreditation of the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (Aneca).

The private one will launch the civil degree in Canon Law in September. The degree will be taught in ‘online’ mode, and “it is only in the absence of authorization from the Community for its implementation,” they say from UCAM.

In addition, the institution plans to incorporate the master’s degree in Marriage and Family Sciences and the master’s degree in Foot Surgery into its training offer for the next year. The two postgraduate degrees, as in the previous case, have already received the approval of Aneca, but are pending “their imminent authorization by the Community.” UCAM has launched this year the degree in Biotechnology, which is already taught at the Los Jerónimos campus; and that of Dentistry, which is implanted in Cartagena in its English modality.

The proposal to teach the Veterinary degree would have in front of the faculty of the University of Murcia, contrary to the duplication of the degree in the Region because it considers that the labor market is already saturated with professionals and that the Government must ensure “the requirement of high standards of teaching quality ”.