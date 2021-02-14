Football | Second B Salmerón’s team won at halftime with a goal from Josete, but in the second half Betis tied with a header from Raúl García. The university students have not won for five days in the most important section of the competition Launch of the match between UCAM Murcia and Betis Deportivo, this Sunday, at the Besoccer La Condomina stadium. / Javier Carrión / AGM SERGIO CONESA Murcia Sunday, February 14, 2021, 2:38 PM



The ‘unocerismo’ no longer works for UCAM. The university students have six points out of 21 possible and accumulate five days without achieving victory. The last three matches of the azulones have ended with a draw at one and the party plan that led them to dominate the table is now being their condemnation. If in the first seven days he got