Reverte’s priority is to hire a winger, but he is also looking for a striker who will compete with Aketxe and who would block the way for the Basque player Jauregui, last Sunday, before the Sevilla subsidiary. / JAVIER CARRIÓN / AGM JOSÉ OTÓN Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 02:19



UCAM, despite being first in the classification of subgroup B of group IV of Segunda B, wants to continue moving pieces in its squad. The first thing you want to catch is a fast, dynamic player who can handle various attack positions. And although it seemed almost ruled out, in the last hours the possibility has been reactivated