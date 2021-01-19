Reverte’s priority is to hire a winger, but he is also looking for a striker who will compete with Aketxe and who would block the way for the Basque player
UCAM, despite being first in the classification of subgroup B of group IV of Segunda B, wants to continue moving pieces in its squad. The first thing you want to catch is a fast, dynamic player who can handle various attack positions. And although it seemed almost ruled out, in the last hours the possibility has been reactivated
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
Leave a Reply