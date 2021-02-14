UCAM showed some green shoots last day before El Ejido. Salmerón’s team made a first half that, with a little more aim, had to clearly decide the game on the side of the azulones and end in a balsamic victory.

However, they failed to pierce the rival goal and the Andalusians took the lead. In the end, the Murcian only managed to scratch a tie and prolonged a crisis that worries the club. The team led by Salmerón has only won one of the last six days and the first three places begin to seriously jeopardize if they do not achieve victories. It was an improvement, but insufficient, and the good results must come from today.

However, the university students are not going to face the most suitable rival to cut that bad streak. The Betis Deportivo that lands this morning at Besoccer La Condomina (12.00 hours) arrives in great shape. Although it is true that he did not play the previous day due to the positives for coronavirus that Yeclano presented, his three previous meetings ended with victory. In addition, the only defeat that Manel Ruano’s men have in their locker was on the first day. Since then they have accumulated eleven days without losing. The Verdiblanco subsidiary has shown that it has a lot of quality and that the projection of some of its players, such as the striker Raúl García, is enormous. The first round match between Verdiblancos and Azulones in Seville ended with a 1-1 draw. To the tranquility of Murcia, the scorer of the goal in that match, Yassin Fekir, now has a record with the Betic first team and will not play today.

Problems in the middle



The loss of Rafa de Vicente due to injury and the doubt of Adri León until the last minute worry a Salmerón who must make changes. Admonio could enter the eleven as the third center-back to adapt the scheme to the strength he has available. As a variant, it could even act as a defensive pivot. It should be remembered that the solidity that characterized the team in the first leg of the competition has completely disappeared and accumulates six consecutive weeks receiving at least one goal. There is one of the keys to the radical change in the performance of the azulones.

At the attack point, the Almeria will also have to make decisions. Last week he chose to give the first starting title to Jordi Sánchez, who scored and missed several clear occasions, instead of Aketxe, the team’s top scorer. Today he could repeat that choice, or even go out with both in the starting team.