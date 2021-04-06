Looking back, it is not easy to find such a productive winter market for UCAM. In fact, despite the fact that it was always reinforced in the month of January, the university team had not been able, since it descended to Second B in 2017, to reach a promotion playoff again, an objective that is very close to the table of Salmerón. But this season the midseason reinforcements are producing points.

Especially Liberto Beltrán and Jordi Sánchez. Between the two they have scored six fundamental goals for the university team, which resumed its course in the League and finished the first phase at full capacity. The first relieved a Santi Jara who was not the same again since he was injured in the derby against Murcia prior to the Christmas holidays, while the second replaced an Aketxe who, after a good start to the season, had stayed out of gas.

Liberto Beltrán, who arrived three months ago on loan from Albacete, has become a key player for Samerón. The 24-year-old winger from Castellón has worked both as a winger in a system of three centrals, and playing at the top in a 4-3-3. In addition, his goals with the university shirt have meant vital points for Salmerón’s. The first served for UCAM to abort the advantage of Granada B in the last duel of the first phase, and the second to give the three points to his team against Sanluqueño last Sunday.

Jannick is earning a place in the core, while Romera is weighing on his lack of competition pace



A good relay from Aketxe



Jordi Sánchez, for his part, took away the starting position from Aketxe as soon as he arrived. With no place in Castellón, the Catalan forward scored his first goal for UCAM in his second game and helped Salmerón’s men avoid defeat against El Ejido. The two that he scored at Artés Carrasco de Lorca, in a game that ended 1-2 for the university students, prevented a possible dismissal of his coach, while the last one scored against Yeclano also became three points that have been vital.

Jannick, on loan from Zaragoza, has also played 7 games at a good level in the Azulona midfield, while Romera has not yet shown his seniority behind UCAM.