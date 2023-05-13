Representatives of the regional administration and more than one hundred members of prominent companies met this week at the Los Jerónimos Campus to celebrate the II Empresas-UCAM FP Meeting, in which the importance of dual FP to promote market entry was highlighted. labor. There, the changes introduced by the new Vocational Training law were analyzed.

At the meeting, concern was expressed that this law will force companies to register students doing internships with social security, which could mean that many SMEs cannot join this modality because they cannot manage the administrative burden.

Market entry



It was defended that dual vocational training is fundamental for companies and workers, since “it promotes a better incorporation into the labor market”, affirmed José Alarcón, director of UCAM FP; an idea that was also reinforced by María Dolores García, president of the Catholic University of Murcia, highlighting the extensive practical training that is offered to students at UCAM FP and that facilitates their access to a job.

Víctor Marín, Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Employment of the CARM, explained that “the Region is a pioneering community in the implementation of dual FP”.