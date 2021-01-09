The first section of the competition is difficult to improve for the interests of UCAM. For this reason, those of Salmerón want that the dynamics of the team does not change after several weeks of stop and the new year. The feelings to say goodbye to 2020 were not the best after losing the derby with Real Murcia, after going to rest winning, and the defeat against Betis in the Copa del Rey. However, the balance in the eight league games is almost perfect. Only one defeat, 17 points and the team very well placed to enter the second phase of the competition among the top three. Moreover, seeing the current situation, it would be disappointing if the azulones did not enter a very favorable situation for the next round because it should be remembered that the points are maintained.

The university students return today to the competition against Recreativo Granada at 5:00 p.m. at the BeSoccer La Condomina. An atypical subsidiary because it has players with experience in the category and not as young as is expected of a team like this. The Nasrid team is fifth in the standings with 13 points, four behind the Murcians, and a victory for UCAM would put a significant amount of points in between. Salmerón can count on his entire staff, with the doubt until the last minute of Santi Jara. The almanseño drags annoyances from the match against Murcia. José Romera, who already has a record with the azulones, could also have his first minutes.

UCAM wants to complete a perfect first round at home. In his three previous meetings at the BeSoccer La Condomina has achieved three wins. Linares, El Ejido and Lorca Deportiva left the azulón stadium after losing and only the people from Almeria managed to pierce the goal of Biel Ribas.