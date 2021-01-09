The first section of the competition is difficult to improve for the interests of UCAM. For this reason, those of Salmerón want that the dynamics of the team does not change after several weeks of stop and the new year. The feelings to say goodbye to 2020 were not the best after losing the derby with Real Murcia, after going to rest winning, and the defeat against Betis in the Copa del Rey. However, the balance in the eight league games is almost perfect. Only one defeat, 17 points and the team very well placed to enter the second phase of the competition among the top three. Moreover, seeing the current situation, it would be disappointing if the azulones did not enter a very favorable situation for the next round because it should be remembered that the points are maintained.
The university students return today to the competition against Recreativo Granada at 5:00 p.m. at the BeSoccer La Condomina. An atypical subsidiary because it has players with experience in the category and not as young as is expected of a team like this. The Nasrid team is fifth in the standings with 13 points, four behind the Murcians, and a victory for UCAM would put a significant amount of points in between. Salmerón can count on his entire staff, with the doubt until the last minute of Santi Jara. The almanseño drags annoyances from the match against Murcia. José Romera, who already has a record with the azulones, could also have his first minutes.
UCAM wants to complete a perfect first round at home. In his three previous meetings at the BeSoccer La Condomina has achieved three wins. Linares, El Ejido and Lorca Deportiva left the azulón stadium after losing and only the people from Almeria managed to pierce the goal of Biel Ribas.
Mustafa leaves the team and Gurdiel is still waiting
The UCAM announced yesterday the termination of the contract of Mustafa, one of the university soccer players who was on the starting ramp. The 32-year-old winger arrived in the winter market last year from Marbella and has hardly had a chance. The suspension of the competition only allowed him to play five games last year and this season Salmerón has barely counted on him. It is striking that he started in the debut against Sevilla Atlético and then only participated again for a couple of minutes in the seventh day in Yecla. His participation was relegated to the Federation Cup and his last minutes with UCAM were against Betis in the Cup, in the last game of 2020. His record is occupied by the only signing so far of the azulones, José Romera.
The one who has not yet clarified his future is Adán Gurdiel. The full back knows that the club wants him to leave and they have communicated this to him. The intention is to incorporate a forward or a winger in his position, but there is still no agreement with the Leonese.
