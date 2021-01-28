UCAM will have a momentous match next Sunday at BeSoccer La Condomina (5:00 pm). Receive Córdoba at the worst moment of the season for Salmerón’s men, who have lost three of the last four games and have gone from being the undisputed leaders of subgroup B of group IV, to being able to be out of the first three in the event of defeat before the whole of the New Archangel.

In fact, if UCAM adds another defeat and there are two other results against it in different fields, the university students would fall to fifth place, something unthinkable before the Christmas break. If Salmerón’s men do not add up on this day, his rival will overtake him in the table and add 21 points, one more than UCAM (20), although the consequences of the day could be even worse if the Betis subsidiary knocks Lorca Deportiva down at Artés Carrasco and Murcia beat Sevilla Atlético at the Jesús Navas field in the Seville sports city.

In that case, the Verdiblancos would add another 21 points and would also surpass the Azulones, as did Murcia, who, although they would equal points with Salmerón’s, would end the day ahead due to the difference in goals in favor of the Granas.

“Either we put in one more gear or the whole world wins. If the team does not raise the level of intensity, it will not even get into the Pro League. We do not show up and, in addition to losing, we conceded many goals, “says José Luis Mendoza García, director of the university entity.

Racing awaits Jauregui



UCAM wants to make two more signings in the winter market. One of the positions to strengthen is the center of the field, where the university team wants more dynamism. He is also looking for a ‘9’ to compete with Aketxe and replace Jauregui, without minutes, which is on the Racing de Santander agenda.