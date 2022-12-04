FRAN GOMEZ Murciaurcia Sunday, December 4, 2022, 09:11



UCAM CF seeks today against Poli Ejido (12.00) to rise from the defeat against leader Antequera and place very close to the ‘playoff’ positions for promotion to the First Federation. Not counting the team from Malaga, the prominent leader, the standings are very tight. Only six points separate the second classified and the eleventh.

The university team wants to continue making BeSoccer La Condomina a fortress and, incidentally, solve their problems in defense. The Católica club is the fourth most scored in the group (14) together with San Roque de Lepe and Sanluqueño. On the other side of the scale is the third team, along with Cádiz Mirandilla, that has scored the most goals so far this season (16).

Romero admitted in the preview that the team has already recovered from the defeat in Antequera (5-3) and values ​​Polideportivo El Ejido as “a very dynamic team that tries to have the ball and press up to recover as soon as possible.” The university coach foresees “a duel with a lot of back and forth”, something that adapts well to the game identity of UCAM, according to his coach.

A university victory would place them with 19 points, those currently held by Betis Deportivo, which is the team that occupies the last place in the ‘playoff’ for promotion to the First Federation.

Two points from that zone of privilege is the FC Cartagena branch, which at the same time will visit Juventud de Torremolinos and will want to get their fourth consecutive victory. In contrast, the Málaga team has accumulated four straight defeats and is four points away from safety. Aguilar admits that surpassing themselves and winning in Torremolinos will be a difficult challenge.

Maximum attention in Yecla



Sharing a privileged area are Yeclano and Mar Menor. Adrián Hernández’s men will live, in La Constitución, a high-voltage duel against the leader Antequera (5:00 p.m.), which has been declared by the Altiplano club as ‘Fan’s Day’.

Eight consecutive games without losing guarantee the trajectory of Yeclano Deportivo, which has not fallen since last September 25. For Hernández there is only one goal in mind: salvation. An objective that would be closer if they beat the leader: “At the club we are aware that, despite our position in the table, we have not yet achieved anything and there are 23 points left to achieve the objective,” says Adrián. Finally, the Mar Menor visits Vélez (12 hours) with the aim of breaking the streak of five games without winning. In the words of coach Pedro Alburquerque, the team is aware and “plugged in” to bring back the three points.