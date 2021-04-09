Basketball | UCAM Murcia The 37-year-old player, who signs until the end of the season, lands at the Palacio de los Deportes to make up for the loss of Peter Jok Kostas Vasileiadis, new signing of UCAM CB. / UCAM

The UCAM Murcia Basketball Club announced this Friday the signing of the Greek Kostas Vasileiadis. The alert has an experience of more than 270 games in the Endesa League and is considered one of the best shooters in the competition in recent years. The player of 37 years lands in the Palacio de los Deportes to replace the loss of Peter Jok in the forward position until the end of the season.

Trained at the Paok in Thessaloniki, he has more than 20 years of professional experience. In the Endesa League, he has participated in 270 matches divided between Monbus Obradoiro, Unicaja de Málaga, RETABet Bilbao Basket and Lenovo Tenerife. A career where he has accumulated more than 10 points per game and a PIR of 10. Precisely, his best season in terms of statistics was two years ago, where with Monbus Obradoiro he achieved 14 points per game (18/19). This season he played for Qatar’s Al Sadd Basketball Team. Next week he will join the team. On Wednesday he could make his debut against Coosur Betis.