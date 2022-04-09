The UCAM Cartagena Table Tennis adds up and continues. Last night the club won the 41st title in its history, by defeating the French Grand Quevilly in the final of the European Cup (3-2), the second most important competition in this sport. No other team in the Region of Murcia has won as many trophies as the one coached by Jesús Cantero. The victory was achieved by the Spanish Olympian María Xiao, by winning the two necessary sets (3-2 and 3-1) to fasten the Europe Cup.

The Cartagena team only needed to win two games, winning the first leg in France by a placid 0-3. But the truth is that the French took the meeting to three hours and to sudden death. Everything seemed to go up when Maria Xiao did her homework in the first set, defeating Li Samson 3-2. Caressed the European Cup, she yielded the Hungarian Dora Madarasz (2-3) with everything in favor and also the Serbian Silvia Erdelyi (1-3), to put the title against the ropes.

Heart attack tie-break



With 1-2 in favor of the French, it was then Maria Xiao’s turn to repeat to get UCAM Cartagena out of the mess. And the Spanish Olympian, the best of the night, repeated the victory in a very tight fourth round, decided against Pauline Chasselin in a heart-stopping tie-break (15-13). They were celebrated by those present in the Cuatro Santos pavilion of Barrio Peral. The visitor Li Samson was injured and the inconsequential fifth set was not played.

Thus, table tennis from Cartagena lifts the fourth European title in its history. It is already the second trophy won by UCAM Cartagena this season, after the Queen’s Cup in March. The girls trained by Jesús Cantero also aspire to lift the League and repeat the treble from 2019. The club already has 41 titles in its showcase, between Leagues (20), Copas de la Reina (17) and Europe Cup (4).