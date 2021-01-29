UCAM has had to wait almost until the last day of the market, but it already has a new face to reinforce its attack point. The number ‘9’ was a position in which José María Salmerón wanted to have new options and will have Jordi Sánchez in this second half of the season. He is a 26-year-old Catalan striker who arrives on loan from Castellón. A team that also includes Juanto Ortuño, who was the preferred option, but has still not left Castalia.

Jordi Sánchez stands out for his physique, he is 1.9 meters tall, and has experience both in the Second Division and in the bronze category. The footballer was trained in the bases of Badalona and made his debut in Second B as a youth. Then he went through the Valencia subsidiary, with which he scored 16 goals in two seasons. His first opportunity in the silver division came when he signed for Numancia in 2018. He did not have too many minutes there and went to Ibiza in winter. In the 2019/2020 season he returned to the subsidiary che, where he was reunited with the goal. A year that served him to sign for the recently promoted Castellón. With the albinegros he has played 17 games and has not scored.

Competition for Aketxe



In this way the university team adds an attacking footballer who arrives to replace Eneko Jauregi, who left yesterday on loan to Lleida, and will compete with Aketxe for a starting position. The other player who can act at the top is Pablo Espina, but his profile at the second point allows him to act in a band and is not a direct competence of Bilbao. Jauregi did not get to fight Aketxe for the position and only played about 230 minutes. His only goal came from the penalty spot and Salmerón hardly trusted him.