UCAM has everything to be happy. He finished the first phase of the season in first place after his victory in the Granada sports city and faces the second phase of the competition from the most privileged place possible. He also has a long and balanced squad to face casualties like those of Tropi since Salmerón has potential in all lines to beat rivals such as Algeciras, San Fernando and Sanluqueño, three classics of Second B that have made good squads but not they have college potential.

In addition, Murcia have in their hand, without depending on anyone, their classification for the final ‘playoff’ of promotion to Second. It is part of a group in which it starts as a leader, with the same points as Linares, and in which the first three and the best fourth of the five groups that fight for this goal will sneak in for the final stretch. Therefore, the university students have everything to face to face their third great assault on professional football, a Second Division that they briefly savored in the 2016-17 campaign.

And it is that since the arrival of UCAM to Second B its objective has always been to be up. Except in the 2012-13 campaign, where he occupied a place in Second B and fell back to Third, he was always a candidate to rise. He returned to Second B in the 2014-15 campaign and with Eloy Jiménez on the bench he reached the second promotion tie after eliminating Real Unión and falling to the Athletic Bilbao subsidiary. A year later and already with Salmerón, the university students were promoted to Second by direct route after knocking down Real Madrid Castilla. Goal accomplished.

With only one year in professional football, UCAM took note of what it is like to be in the window and rub shoulders with historical teams such as Mallorca, Oviedo and others of the kind. For this reason, the Mendoza family has always set the bar so high with the projects of recent years. But just when more money was spent, the less it got. In fact, in the last three seasons before the current one, the university team had great squads but did not even play the playoffs to move up.

Salmerón’s recipe



Until Salmerón has arrived again to put UCAM on top. And from today he has the opportunity to repeat the feat of 2016. He has a squad loaded with dynamite, but he has yet to overcome this second phase to play a ‘playoff’ in which by winning two games he will return to the elite.

The Sanluqueño, loaded with veterans, arrives in good shape to this second phase after winning four of the last five games. And with nothing to lose, since for this humble team playing in the First RFEF is already a prize. Even so, they will make it difficult for a UCAM that must go out to win.