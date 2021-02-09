European scientists led by the Catholic University of Murcia (UCAM) began the studies to recover the Mar Menor, according to sources from the educational institution in a statement. In this sense, the Catholic University will provide the regional Administration with all the information, technology and applications derived from this artificial intelligence project ‘Smartlagoon’ to achieve the sustainability of the salty lagoon In particular, researchers from Spain, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Switzerland have participated via telematics at the first working meeting, which took place this Tuesday in the Chapter House of the Catholic University.

The meeting was attended in person by Estrella Núñez, vice-rector for Research at UCAM; Miriam Pérez Albaladejo, general director of the Mar Menor; Javier Senent, principal investigator of the project, and Pablo Cano, director of the UCAM International Projects Office, and Isabel Mendoza, responsible for the Legislation and Data Protection area. To carry out the investigation, funded by the European Commission with four million euros, scientists will combine new detection technologies, based on artificial intelligence with IoT (Internet of Things) infrastructures to create an innovative virtual model.

This ‘Digital Twin’ of the Mar Menor will replicate the physical processes that occur in the salty lagoon and will present the impact of each of the actions carried out by the sectors involved, forecasting their changes in the short and long term, and reporting on the consequences of the actions that are implemented in the ecosystem.

Núñez pointed out that “putting our knowledge at the service of the problems of Murcian society and contributing to the development of our autonomous community are priorities of the Catholic University, and in the specific case of this project the objective is to contribute to the regeneration of the Mar Menor” . In this sense, Pérez assured that “from the regional government we want to support this project and value the fact that four million euros will come for the monitoring of the Mar Menor that will help us in advance to make decisions that avoid problems in this ecosystem «.

The principal investigator of the project, Javier Senent, explained that «today we begin to study how we solve the first problems that the project poses and the order of work that we are going to follow, with the final objective of creating that digital twin that allows us predict phenomena that may affect the Mar Menor in advance«. In this regard, Pablo Cano stressed that “this project is a symbol of what this university can do for Murcian society, using the talent of its researchers so that the Mar Menor is as good as possible and that we can continue to enjoy it.”

The team of researchers from UCAM it is made up of the engineer of Roads, Canals and Ports and director of the International Chair for Water Research, Javier Senent; the Biologist, Nuria Vela de Oro; the engineer of Roads, Canals and Ports, Julio Pérez Sánchez; the computer engineer, Raquel Martínez Spain; the engineer of Roads, Canals and Ports, Patricia Jimeno Sáez; the geographer, Francisco José Segura Méndez; and the engineer of Roads, Canals and Ports, Adrián López.

Regarding the participating institutions, are the Polytechnic University of Valencia and Vielca Ingenieros SA (Spain), WaterITech ApS (Denmark), Uppsala University (Sweden), Norwegian Institute for Water Research (Norway), Università di Bologna (Italy) and Photrack, AG (Switzerland).

Unanimous support



The ‘Smartlagoon’ project has the support of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation; the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, the San Javier City Council, La Croem, the Campo de Cartagena Irrigation Community and the Pact for the Mar Menor.

The Horizon2020 call is the largest innovation and research program of the European Union, its main objective being to ensure the competitiveness of Europe. Among 87 applications, the Catholic University of Murcia obtained, as coordinator, one of the five proposals that have finally been funded, in this case worth 3,972,000 euros.