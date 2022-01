Rubén Mesa hugs his coach, Salva Ballesta, after the first goal of the game. / javier carrión / agm

UCAM needed to win and delivered. The azulones came out with intensity and Rubén Mesa made his debut after 5 minutes thanks to an assist from Josema Raigal. The Badajoz forward was the most prominent of the Murcian team with a goal and an assist, also in the first half, to Armando Corbalán. The midfielder finished off with a header