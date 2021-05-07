Football | Second B “The player in question is asymptomatic and isolated at home,” according to the university team UCAM players during a training session at El Mayayo. / EDU BOTELLA / AGM

The UCAM reported this Friday that a soccer player from the university’s first team has tested positive for Covid-19 in the tests that are carried out on a weekly basis to the team members before playing each day. The player in question, whose identity has not been revealed, is asymptomatic and isolated at home.

In addition, the azulón club assures in its statement that there have been no close contacts between more members of the first team and that the rest of the results have been negative. In this way, this Sunday’s game against Algeciras (Besoccer La Condomina, 12.00 noon) will be played normally. UCAM has trained without problems this Friday at El Mayayo and will also do so tomorrow at the same facilities.

The question that remains now is whether the infected footballer will be able to play the first round of the ‘playoff’ for promotion to Second that will be held next weekend, on May 15 or 16, in Extremadura. However, it seems complicated by the protocol to follow after testing positive this week.