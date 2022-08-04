This August 7, two figures who are making history in Colombia will arrive at the Casa de Nariño: Francia Elena Márquez Mina as the first black and Afro-Colombian woman to reach the vice presidency, and Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego as the first president of a left-wing party. that manages to defeat Uribism, which for 20 years had been president. But his achievements are not limited to that. Both are making history because they are placing the care of life as the priority of the new Government. The Vice President has made it clear that the environmental and social justice agenda is urgent and her track record allows us to ensure that these priorities will be a significant part of her agenda. On the other hand, the president has been in charge of presenting his objectives through two initial models: Total Peace and the National Agreement, proposals with which he intends to create a united political and social front with which he can govern without ignoring the differences , but welcome them to avoid polarization.

In the promises of the new Colombian Government we see the incarnation of a philosophy that Márquez presented to us in his initial presidential candidacy, the ‘I am because we are’ that seems to permeate the way in which it has been projected, prior to the official positioning, what will be seen for the next four years. At the conference of Ubuntu: a word that can change how we work, live and lead, Shola Rirchards raises the need for societies to recognize the relevance of interdependence, empathy and kindness when it comes to building a broad sense of community. This system of thought resonates in many of the elections that the new head of state has made, for example, with his cabinet of ministers.

Within this pan-African philosophy, dialogue with nature is part of what people should be, which means that caring for the environment must be one of the most important challenges to face. The political move, which is in tune with this prioritizing the care of life, was made by appointing Susana Muhammad as Minister of the Environment, who in her first statements warned that there will be no more evidence of fracking to look for gas remnants, nor will the chemical glyphosate be used to put an end to illicit coca crops. A government whose vice president is an environmental leader cannot ignore how significant natural resources are when it comes to building collective well-being. For this reason, the same minister refers to the care of the territories as part of that care also for the people who inhabit them. Understand that what makes a government project sustainable will be achieved through actions that address systemic needs; Neither individual nor private.

Ubuntu invites us to change our perspective, invites us to look for tools to see that each decision, each movement has repercussions that will always be relevant; it is, in other words, to stop thinking of the part for the whole and to see the whole in each part. One more reason to measure, in the early decisions of the new Colombian executive power, the imperative of going to the root of many problems that currently afflict the population.

We see an example of this with the necessary alliance between agrarian reform, the end of glyphosate and the execution of the Peace Accords, three proposals by Petro and Márquez. Without economic, social and ecological justice there will be no sustainable or satisfactory government plan. It is also mandatory to anticipate the challenges that applying this philosophy implies, since there will be times when the high expectations of the people who voted for Petro and Márquez may be affected by reality. This may be the case of the promised Total Peace that wishes not only to implement the Peace Accords, but has also set itself the goal of creating new agreements with any armed organization that threatens well-being in the national territory. Danilo Rueda, the new Peace Commissioner, has pointed out that the idea of ​​Total Peace can only be sustained over time if it is confronted with the country’s dilemmas; something that he himself exemplifies when he refers to the violence that has been recycled in Colombia with the proliferation of new groups when others demobilize; this cycle is one of the most important threats to consider when opening dialogues with the new dissidents. Danilo Rueda has experience in reconciliation processes between victims and former paramilitaries, former guerrillas, and members of the army.

The commitment to life is also a commitment to a different leadership and the elections of the new Government are revealing to us that now the baton will be held by people who have worked with different political, ethnic and social sectors. Choosing Leonor Zalabata as the new Colombian ambassador to the UN is a sign of that commitment. The election of the person who was commissioner of Human Rights by the Tayrona Indigenous Confederation and representative of the National Commission of Indigenous Peoples of Colombia shows a commitment to grassroots work that has a perspective of compliance with Human Rights, that ensures Peace. , ethnic peoples and social movements.

Sustainability is a transversal concept in multiple conversations that are taking place about what is expected to happen in the new administration. Another great focus of this transformation will fall on the new Minister of Agriculture, Cecilia López, to carry out the agrarian reform that she wants to recognize for what, according to her own words, is the largest peasant population in Latin America; The official also intends to stop depending on mining, a territory of social dispute on multiple occasions in the past.

Reiterating that Colombia is hungry for justice and reparation is essential for this approaching beginning. People demand that the new policies and new regulations be accompanied by coherence, which also represents a spirit of perseverance. Give way to conscious conversations that know that each sector works through another, that awareness of interdependence that can lead us to more supportive solutions, at least that is the expectation with which Vice President Francia Márquez and Gustavo Petro will position themselves.