ubuntu it is one of the most popular and widely used Linux operating systems in the world. Its ease of use and wide range of features make it an excellent choice for both casual users and tech-savvy users.

While many are familiar with the basic features of Ubuntu, there are some lesser-known features that can greatly improve your user experience.

Ubuntu: Here are some really useful features

Let’s see five little-known features of the world’s most used Linux system that could change the way you use this operating system.

1. Card Terminals with Terminator

Many Ubuntu users frequently work with the terminal, but not many know that there is a tool called ‘Terminator’ which allows for tabbed terminals. This feature can be extremely useful when working on multiple tasks at the same time. You can install it with the command sudo apt-get install terminator and launch it by typing terminator in the terminal.

2. Custom Keyboard Shortcuts

Ubuntu offers the ability to create custom keyboard shortcuts for almost any action. This is an extremely useful feature that can save your time and efforts. You can access this feature from the Ubuntu Control Panel, under ‘Keyboard’ and then ‘Shortcuts’.

3. TLP Energy Saving Tools

TLP is an advanced power management tool for Linux, ideal for laptops. It’s highly customizable and can improve your laptop’s battery life and reduce overheating. Install TLP with the command sudo apt-get install tlp tlp-rdw.

4. Timeshift for system backup

Timeshift is an application that allows you to create snapshots of your operating system at a certain point in time. This can be useful if you do a system update that causes problems, because it allows you to restore your system to its previous state. You can install it with the command sudo apt-get install timeshift.

5. Automatic sync with Google Drive using overGrive

OverGrive is a Google Drive client for Linux that provides automatic syncing of your local folders with Google Drive. This can be extremely useful for those who frequently work with documents in Google Drive. You can install overGrive from the Ubuntu Software Center.

It can be said in a nutshell Ubuntu is a versatile operating system with many powerful and useful features, some of which may be little known. We hope these little-known features of Ubuntu can help you make the most of your operating system.

Does it also apply to derivatives or are there some variations?

The beauty of the Linux ecosystem lies in its incredible diversity and flexibility, which is reflected in the wide range of distributions available, many of which are based on Ubuntu. Popular derivatives such as Lubuntu, Xubuntu, ZorinOS, Linux Mint, and many others retain many of the same basic features as the “parent linux operating system,” including support for the tools and features mentioned in this article.

This is due to the fact that these Ubuntu derivatives share the same core operating system, i.e. the Linux kernel, and use the same package manager, APT. Consequently, if a program or feature is available on it, it is very likely that you can install and use it on its derivatives as well.

However, it is worth noting that due to different user interfaces and customizations specific to each derivative, there may be some differences in how these features are accessed or behave; for example, creating custom keyboard shortcuts can vary slightly from one desktop environment to another. But generally speaking, most of the features mentioned should work similarly across all of these distributions.

In conclusion, if you are using an Ubuntu derivative, do not hesitate to explore these little-known features, they may not only improve your productivity but also enrich your experience with the Linux operating system.