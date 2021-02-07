It’s here Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS, a new maintenance update of the latest extended support version of the Canonical distribution and the one recommended for new installations from now on… and until the next one comes out, of course.

However, maintenance updates for LTS versions of Ubuntu are not like those of Debian or other long-haul distributions and are usually reduced to including patches received since their original release or that of the previous version in the installation images. . Each new version of Ubuntu LTS brings constant and sound news and in the case at hand, they are of special relevance also for those who install Ubuntu 20.04 or Ubuntu 20.04.1.

Thus, Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS preserves on the one hand the same what’s new in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS in which to desktop environments and applications in the repositories, which applies both to the main edition of Ubuntu with GNOME and to the rest; while on the other hand it updates the kernel and the graphical stack, that is, the graphical drivers and related components, which Canonical calls Hardware Enablement (HWE).

Specifically, Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS arrives with the kernel Linux 5.8, Mesa 20.2.6 and Xsever 1.20.9, but also with the new graphics drivers from Nvidia (those from Intel and AMD go with the kernel).

Now here is the change that all users already using Ubuntu 20.04 should pay attention to– Until now the first two versions of the LTS releases (for example 18.04 and 18.04.1) kept the same kernel and graphical stack until the end of the life cycle unless the user enabled the HWE manually, while de install the following ones (18.04.3, 18.04.4, etc) the HWE was enabled by default, that is, with each new version, the system also updated the kernel and graphical stack automatically.

This is no longer the same in Ubuntu 20.04 and although 20.04.1 came with the same kernel and graphical stack as the previous one, from now on updating the HWE will be done by default for all users, with exceptions. According to CanonicalThis is a change focused on improving hardware support in general, although in particular they talk about OEM equipment that is sold with Ubuntu pre-installed and have implemented quality tests to ensure that the update process is safe.

From what they explain, the HWE update will be generalized from now on and will only crash on computers that are not fully supported with the newer kernel versions and the newest graphics drivers. However, the previous versions of the kernel will remain available and can continue to boot the system with them through the boot loader (important reminder: running “apt autoremove” removes older versions of the kernel).

In the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS server edition, however, the update will remain optional and will be available in the installation process as well.

More information about Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS in the release notes and the change list.

Download Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS

Are you new to Ubuntu? Don’t miss our Ubuntu guides, updated for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.